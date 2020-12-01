Hoi An ancient town celebrates Heritage Day

The city’s Culture and Sports Centre said a series of exhibitions and photos of Hoi An would be on display at Hoi An Museum, 10B Tran Hung Dao.



Seminars on heritage preservation and tourism in the Old Quarter during COVID-19 will also be held at the museum from December 3-4.

A photo exhibition by Monica Herran Restrepo from Columbia will also be opened at the An Hoi Sculpture Park on the Hoài River from December 3-12.

Traditional art performances will be staged at the Japanese Bridge on December 3-4, while family music performances will take place at the Hoi An Museum from 7.30pm on the same nights.

An annual distance race will be organised at the Hoai River Square on December 4 as part of the celebrations.

UNESCO, in cooperation with Hoi An, will launch a programme seeking initiatives on non-plastic waste for young people with funding from the Coca-Cola Foundation.

Young people and visitors will join hands to clean up Cua Dai Beach and collect waste from the forest in Cam Thanh village, as well as a bicycle parade to boost environmental and heritage protection in Hoi An and the Cham Islands on December 4.