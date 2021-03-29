  1. Culture/art

Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance

A special art performance reviving the history and development of Hoi An was organized at the Chua Cau (Bridge Pagoda) in the ancient town by the People’s Committee of Hoi An City in the Central coastal province of Quang Nam on March 28.
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 1 A performing item of the show revives the Hoi An Trading port in the past. (Photo: SGGP)
The “Hoi An Show” performed by 150 artists and dancers told about the bustling scenes of Hoi An trading port from the early 16th century to the early 20th century, the legend of Chua Cau (Bridge Pagoda) and daily activities of local people in the town.
The event aims to honor the cultural value and give a deep historical knowledge of the UNESCO-recognized heritage site, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An, Nguyen Van Lanh.
The show is part of the series of activities recovering tourism in Hoi An from the Covid-19 outbreak and promoting the town as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.
Hoi An was a major trading center of Southeast Asia in the 16th century and the center of the legendary Silk Road, bringing silk products from Vietnam’s southern region to China, Japan and various European countries.
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 2 A market day selling fresh vegetables of the Tra Que Vegetable Village
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 3 A performance describes a fight between 100 village’s men and a sea monster to protect the homeland.
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 4 Thanh Ha Pottery Village is one of the popular traditional handicraft villages in Hoi An.
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 5 The “Hoi An Show” revives the history and development of Hoi An.
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 6 Hoi An is the interchange cultural activities among nations.
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 7 Performances of Bai Choi folk singing and culture of the Cham ethnic group
Hoi An’s history reappears in special art performance ảnh 8 The show attracts more than 150 Vietnamese and foreign artists.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

