Hue Ao Dai Festival to honor charm of traditional dress

The local authorities will encourage female workers in state offices, schools and universities throughout the city to wear Ao Dai during Hue festival that will take place from April 1-6 next year.



Activities paying tribute to Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat and King Minh Mang who shaped the Vietnamese Ao Dai and made it become the national dress of Vietnamese people, Ao Dai performances on Truong Tien Bridge and in the pedestrian bridge along the Huong River, Tinh Tam lake and Co Ha garden.

Hue Ao Dai Festival aims to promote traditional cultural values as well as the beauty and grace of the traditional dress, as well as to honor people who have been engaging in the preservation of the Ao Dai.





By VAN THANG – Translated by Kim Khanh