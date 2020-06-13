Hue Festival 2020 to take place at the end of August

Earlier the organization board of the event decided to suspend the festival that was scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 6 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

This year’s event aims to highlight the 20-year milestone of Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed event of culture, arts, and tourism.

The seven day event will consist of many activities, including highlights of the Grand Opening Ceremony honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city; a street festival themed “Colors of cultures” introduced colorful cultures of Vietnam and foreign countries; a food fair presenting Hue royal cuisine; a concert commemorating famous musician Trinh Cong Son; an art program honoring Huong River; EDM music festival; and the closing ceremony of Hue Festival.

The first Hue Ao Dai Festival honoring the Vietnamese traditional dress which will be organized during the significant biennial cultural event, The Ao Dai festival paying tribute to Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat and King Minh Mang who shaped the Vietnamese Ao Dai and made it become the national dress of Vietnamese people, Ao Dai performances on Truong Tien Bridge and in the pedestrian bridge along the Huong River, Tinh Tam lake and Co Ha garden.

In addition, visitors will have a chance to enjoy a series of games and sport activities, such as Kite festival, Beer festival, a trade fair, traditional boat race and SUP race, VNExpress Marathon Race, and fine art exhibition.





By Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh