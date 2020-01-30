Huong Pagoda Festival 2020 officially opens

The annual event attracts an average number of more than 1 million pilgrims. The Complex of Huong Son Historical Relic Site has received nearly 200,000 visitors from the first day to the sixth day of the lunar New Year, especially 400,000 people on the opening ceremony of the festival, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of My Duc District Nguyen Van Hau – Head of the Organization Board of the event.



The festival is the biggest and longest annual festival in Vietnam that starts on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year and lasts for three full months. The event attracts more than 1 million pilgrims and tourists every year.

The Huong Pagoda in My Duc district of Hanoi is traditionally a cultural and spiritual tourism destination where pilgrims go to welcome Lunar New Year every year.

The organizing board has issued tickets, priced VND80, 000 (US$3.47) each, to visit the pagoda during the festival while the fee for boat service is VND50, 000 per person.

Huong Pagoda Festival is the biggest and longest festival in the northern region. The festival includes a series of cultural and sport activities, and traditional rituals.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh