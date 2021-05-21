Influencers warned against misleading promotions

The letter issued by the Propaganda and Education Department under HCMC Party Committee stated how a number of HCMC-based celebrities and influencers have been promoting dietary supplements, cosmetic products, or virtual currencies on various social media posts and videos.

In many cases, the information presented has violated relevant guidelines and might do harm to viewers and damage the reputation of such celebrities, the Department said.

The letter urged leaders of HCMC art associations to discourage their members from taking any brand deal that might involve false advertising, as well as thoroughly raise their awareness on the matter.

By Vo Tham - Translated by Thao Nhien