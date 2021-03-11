Int’l watercolor exhibition opens in HCMC

The whole world has suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, but people have found solutions and step by step overcome difficulties together. The love of art can connect hearts around the world, heal wounds and create good things for life. That is why “Art and Peace” exposition is opened.

Exhibits are top paintings that were selected among more than 300 paintings exhibited in Albi, France in October 2020, presenting the beauty of natural landscapes around the world and artists’ views of life.

The painting contest attracted artworks of 60 artists of 17 countries, including France, Japan, Holland, Iran, Bulgaria, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Thailand, Vietnam. This year’s event saw the first prize went to Chinese painter Sun Jiangang for the picture titled “Life and hope Series II”. The second and third prizes belonged to Huynh Bao of Vietnam for the artwork entitled “Softness” and Yuko Nagayama of Japan for the painting themed ‘Spring”, respectively.

The HCMC's exhibition that is co-organized by the International Watercolor Society (IWS) in Vietnam, the SaiGon Watercolor Club and VietNam Watercolor Art will run until March 19.





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh