In response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the Japanese Film Festival 2020 in overseas are being shifted online, including the event in Vietnam which will be organized online from December 25-31.



Vietnamese movie lovers will have a chance to enjoy four films with Vietnamese and English sub-titles, including “Not quite dead yet”, “One night” and “Stolen identity”, two cartoons such as “Hey, Love!” and “Braided hair”.





By Kim Khanh