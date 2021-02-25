Khanh Van gets ready for Miss Universe 2020

The 69th edition of the prestigious pageant previously was canceled over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Nguyen Tran Khanh Van from HCMC was announced as the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest. Born in 1995, she is 1.76 m tall with body measurements of 83-60-91cm. The beauty has been chosen to represent Vietnam at Miss Universe 2020.

Khanh Van has recently joined a program titled "One Body Village", aiming at rescuing, restoring, and rebuilding lives of children affected by sexual abuse in Vietnam. She was also one of the ambassadors of the HCMC Ao Dai festival 2020.



Launched in 1952, Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization. This pageant is one of the most publicized beauty contests in the world.

Singer Thuy Lam won Miss Universe Vietnam which was held for the first time in 2008. Pham Thi Huong, from the northern port city of Hai Phong was winner of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2015.

H’Hen Nie, a girl of E De ethnic minority group crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2017. She represented Vietnam made it to the Top 5 alongside, Miss Philippines, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss South Africa and Miss Venezuela at the final round of the Miss Universe 2018 concluding in Bangkok, Thailand.



Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Khanh Van has shared her new photographs which follow her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.





