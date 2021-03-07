Entrants including Vietnamese people and foreigners at all ages can take part in the competition. Entries should be about children’s gratitude to the Party, Uncle Ho, pride of the country’s history and development, activities of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization, children movements, good deeds and love for families and teachers.



Songs can be in form of handwriting or typed for solo, duo or choir performance. Submission deadline is from now to April 15. Each song entry must be entrant's original creation. Entries can be sent through sangtaccakhucthieunhi@gmail.com or to the headquarters of the Vietnamese Communist Youth Union at 62 Ba Trieu Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District.

Good songs will be printed in the 80-song publication to celebrate the 80th establishment anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.





By Ca Dao - Translated by Anh Quan