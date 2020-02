The competition is expected to attract 30 kylin, lion and dragon dance troupes of districts throughout the city and neighboring provinces, together with ASEAN countries. So far, three nations, including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have registered to participate in the event.



The municipal Department of Culture and Sport plans to establish the HCMC Kylin-Lion and Dragon Dance Federation to promote the development and activities of kylin, lion and dragon dance troupes in the city.





By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh