Lai Thieu’s pottery street

The Chau Van Tiep Street along Lai Thieu canal flwoing into Sai Gon River is filled with about 30 ceramic art workshops and stores.



Several old religious buildings located on the street, such as Ba pagoda, Quan De Temple that witnesses the development of Lai Thieu since the first groups of Vietnamese people came to reclaim the land nearly 300 years ago.

Lai Thieu in Thuan An Town, about 20 kilometers from downtown HCMC, was once known as the land of fruits in southern Vietnam’s Binh Duong Province. Privately-owned fruit gardens with thousands of ancient fruit trees built Lai Thieu Orchard’s reputation years ago.

A pottery shop on Chau Van Tiep Street Purchasing pottery products



By Van Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh