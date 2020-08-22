  1. Culture/art

Lai Thieu’s pottery street

Lai Thieu is not only well-known as the land of orchards with laden fruit trees but also an area of pottery and ceramics.

The Chau Van Tiep Street along Lai Thieu canal flwoing into Sai Gon River is filled with about 30 ceramic art workshops and stores.
Several old religious buildings located on the street, such as Ba pagoda, Quan De Temple that witnesses the development of Lai Thieu since the first groups of Vietnamese people came to reclaim the land nearly 300 years ago.
Lai Thieu in Thuan An Town, about 20 kilometers from downtown HCMC, was once known as the land of fruits in southern Vietnam’s Binh Duong Province. Privately-owned fruit gardens with thousands of ancient fruit trees built Lai Thieu Orchard’s reputation years ago.
