Latest fashion trends for child, adults to be presented in the end of October

The beauty queen will wear a creation of designer Hoang Hai and cast in a protagonist role of the Forest Goddess.



Khanh Van has recently joined a program aiming at rescuing, restoring, and rebuilding lives of children affected by sexual abuse in Vietnam, One Body Village

Nearly 600 models will walk the catwalk and dressed in the clothing created by Vietnamese designers including Ha Linh Thu, Hoang Hai, Xita, Truong Thanh Long, Le Camelia, Phan Anh Tuan, An ST, Le Long Dung, Hennry Kof, Huy Vo and Ha Duy.

In addition, the 12th season of Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 featuring latest fashion trends of 13 kids clothing brands, such as Vu Viet ha, Huu La La, Phuong Nguyen Silk, Sofia, Guon, Tutupetti, Dorii, Thai Nguyen, Kim Chi, Ada Anh Truong, students of universities of Ton Duc Thang and Hong Bang.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh