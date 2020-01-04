Legendary Vietnamese film star passes away

He firstly came down with a cold a few days before death, according to his family.



Meritorious Artist Nguyen Chanh Tin was born in 1952. He began his acting career in the film Vinh Biet Mua He (Farawell Summer) in 1974. He has appeared in many films, and also ventured into the horror genre and screenplay writing.

The actor portrayed the lead character, Robert Nguyen Thanh Luan, in Van Bai Lat Ngua (Games of Cards). The movie is based on the famous spy novel by revolutionary writer Tran Bach Dang is one of the best novels on the anti-American Resistance War. He won the “Best Actor” award for his brilliant performance in this film at the 8th Vietnam Film Festival.

In 2007, the leading actor fell in financial difficulty with large debts because of the copyright infringement case from his famous film Dong Mau Anh Hung (The Rebel).

Meritorious Artist Nguyen Chanh Tin



By Hai Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh