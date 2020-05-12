Live link-up TV program celebrates President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

Selected locations for the event are places where are the native home and workplaces of Uncle Ho, such as President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Kim Lien special national relic site in Nghe An province's Nam Dan district, Nha Rong Wharf in HCMC, Tan Trao Special National Historical Relic in Tuyen Quang province and Van Mieu Park in Dong Thap Province’s Cao Lanh City.



The program themed “Ho Chi Minh – Vietnam’s shining will” includes art performances, the introduction of documentaries, and exchanges between audience and war veterans at home and abroad.

The event will be broadcast live on VTV1 channel.





By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh