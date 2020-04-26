Live music program raises over VND1.5 billion to help prevent Covid-19

The event themed “Stay strong Vietnam” attracted many popular singers, namely Thanh Lam, Dong Nhi, ISAAC, Ho Trung Dung, Phuong Vy, Trong Hieu, Thao Trang, Min, Erik along with Miss Vietnam 2010 Ngoc Han, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Khanh Van, the first runners-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Kim Duyen, male footballer Que Ngoc Hai, female footballer Huynh Nhu, musician Phan Manh Quynh and others.



Participants called on people to donate to the fund for the COVID-19 fight launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. All donations will be used for supporting frontline people of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially female healthcare professional and women affected by the disease.

The live music show was co-organized by the Vietnam Women's Union and RSVP Joint Stock Company specified in offering management of event registration solutions for corporate events and event companies.







By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh