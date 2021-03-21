Live program celebrates 50th anniversary of Road 9 - Southern Laos victory

The Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in March 1971 is one of the strategic historical events, opening the General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1975 in the resistance war against the US invaders. The Great Spring Victory of 1975 presents the will, patriotism, bravery and intellect of Vietnamese people.



The event will include exchanges with veteran soldiers and a performance of popular revolutionary songs performed by veteran and young artists. The show is expected to give a deep knowledge of the sacrifices made by the armed forces for the sake of national defense and security.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh