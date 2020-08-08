Local artists to join online fundraising concert for frontline workers

The event directed by Hoang Nhat Nam will see the presence of around 60 artists and popular singers, including Thanh Lam, Bang Kieu, Hong Nhung, Quang Le, Minh Tuyet, Quang Dung, Ngoc Son, Hoai Linh, Dam Vinh Hung… along with Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy, the first runner-up at Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan, Miss Ao Dai 2016 Truong Dieu Ngoc.



The program has so far collected about VND500 million (US$20,800) from Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh and other sponsors.

Complying the Government’s regulation on avoiding gatherings of more than 30 people, the artists will perform their hits, talks with audiences and share their memories of Da Nang and Quang Nam during the streaming concert.

All donation will be sent to the Da Nang City chapter of the Viet Nam Fatherland Front Committee and the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs.



Comedian Hoai Linh Diva Thanh Lam Pop star Bang Kieu Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh, Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy and director Hoang Nhat Nam



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh