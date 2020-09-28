Long An’s contestant claims top prize at Chuong Vang Vong Co singing contest

The Silver and Bronze Bell Awards went to Le Van Hau and Vo Hoang Du respectively. The fourth prizes belonged to Nguyen Thi Thu My and Pham Thi Ngoc.



The organization board also presented minor titles, such as Press's Choice Award to Vo Hoang Du; Audience Choice Awards to Pham Thi Ngoc, Le Thi Dieu Hien and Nguyen Quoc Nhut.

Launched in June, the contest attracted 386 particpants. 36 selected contestants joined the semi-final round which was kicked off in August. The jury selected 9 most excellent candidates for the semi-final round’s performances and the climax night which were aired live on HTV9 channel in September.

Meritorious Artists Thoai My, Phuong Loan and Huu Quoc joined the contest as coaches to prepare for contstants’ performances.

The annual Chuong Vang Vong Co Cai Luong Singing Contest is organized by Ho Chi Minh City Television. The participants will perform vong co (nostalgic tunes) songs and cai luong (reformed opera) plays, two of the South's most popular forms of traditional music.

Besides discovering young talent, the annual competition also aims at keeping alive the tradition of Cai Luong and fostering a love for folk opera among young people.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh