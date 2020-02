The document was issued under the Decision No.173/QD-TTg signed by Prime Minister on February 1 to officially announce the outbreak of the coronavirus in Vietnam and the Decree No. 156/CĐ-TTg on strengthening the coronavirus prevention dated on February 2 by PM.



Accordingly, the local authorities have to enhance the inspection and handle violation cases as well as cancel lunar New Year festivals and public activities in historical and cultural sites to avoid gatherings.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh