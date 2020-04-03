Lurking dangers of buying books online

These pages actively promote illegitimate books for sales and run ads regularly on Facebook’s home page and groups, which violates the rights and benefits of legal publishers.



The issue was brought to the Agency’s attention by a number of news agency and publishers.

The agency urges consumers to only buy from reputable websites that are registered with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and warns against trading on social pages that do not provide seller information or definite address.

Legitimate websites come with complete information about the site’s owner and general policies such as warranties, returns and refunds, delivery, shipping, and payment to aid buyers.

Some of the aforementioned 33 Facebook pages are Hieu sach cua mua ha, Hieu sach mat troi, Kho sach, Kho sach cua ban, Mot sach cua Ha Noi, Mọt sach BookStore, Quan sach 1996, Tu sach Tinh hoa, among others.

By Mai An - Translated by Tan Nghia