Measures launched to conserve values of Hoi An world heritage

Due attention will be paid to preventing severe run-down conditions of historical and cultural relics, he noted.

The solutions include anti-flooding in the ancient quarter; erosion and landslide prevention; street beautification; conservation of ancient relics and intangible cultural values; and planning urban areas within the heritage zone and craft village development; and resources for conservation.

The measures will be implemented synchronously in an attempt to conserve Hoi An ancient town and protect its global outstanding values as well existing architectures and sceneries, Ngoc underlined.

He added that after Hoi An was recognised as a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 1999, the centre has funded more than VND152 billion (US$6.53 million) to repair and protect run-down relics.

In addition to funding from the State and international organisations, the conservation expense was sourced from ticket sales, which hit about 300 billion VND in 2019. However, this year’s revenue may sharply decrease due to impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hoi An city is currently home to 1,432 relics, of which nearly 1,360 need protection.

Vietnamplus