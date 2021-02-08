  1. Culture/art

Mekong Delta provinces cancel Tet fireworks shows because of pandemic

SGGP
Currently, due to the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, many community fireworks displays in the Mekong Delta region have been canceled.

2020 Tet firework show in Can Tho City

2020 Tet firework show in Can Tho City

None of the annual fireworks shows in Can Tho  City, Vinh Long and Tra Vinh Provinces will take place to discourage large gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak.
The localities’ authorities have also shortened their guest lists for the art programs celebrating Tet holidays to meet safety requirements against Covid-19.
Previously, Can Tho City planned to offer a high-range firework display in Ninh Kieu pier and five low-range firework shows in its districts.
In addition, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province, Tran Van Lau said that the province is considering the cancellation of fireworks displays scheduled for the lunar New Year.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more