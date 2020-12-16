Memorial complex commemorating father of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated

The construction covering on an area of more than 9,000 m2 in Tan Quoi Dong B Village in Mo Cay Nam District’s Minh Duc Commune includes a worshiping hall, an exhibition house, a lake, garden, parking lot and other facilities.



The relic site worth VND13.8 billion (US$575,000) is expected to give visitors a knowledge of the life and career of patriotic Confucian scholar Nguyen Sinh Sac.

Nguyen Sinh Sac was born in 1862 in Kim Lien village, Nam Dan district, Nghe An Province. In 1901, he ranked second in a national examination. In 1906, he was a magistrate in Binh Khe District in Binh Dinh Province. His wife, and the mother of President Ho Chi Minh, was Hoang Thi Loan who was a daughter of his teacher. They had four children, including Nguyen Thi Thanh, Nguyen Sinh Khiem, Nguyen Sinh Cung (President Ho Chi Minh) and Nguyen Sinh Xin. In 1917, he came to Cao Lanh City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. He lived in Hoa An village as a teacher and a herbal doctor, and passed away in November, 1929.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh