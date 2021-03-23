  1. Culture/art

Ministry issues enhancement request of preservation plan for national treasures

The Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism has issued a document to require authorities of provinces, cities, ministries, departments, social organizations and units to strengthen the protection of national treasures.

An antique hand carved wooden wall panel in Diem temple in Hoa Long Commune’s Viem Xa village in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been recognized as a national treasure.

The ministry will set capital-allocation priorities for projects, including the improving and upgrading of works of heritage buildings and sites, archives preserving historic documents and items, exhibition areas in museums and relic sites.
Preservation plan that must be instructed by experts to meet strictly preservation techniques for national treasures will be submitted for approval from the management units of the heritage buildings and sites
So far, the country has a total of 215 national treasures approved by the Prime Minister.

