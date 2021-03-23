Ministry issues enhancement request of preservation plan for national treasures

The ministry will set capital-allocation priorities for projects, including the improving and upgrading of works of heritage buildings and sites, archives preserving historic documents and items, exhibition areas in museums and relic sites.



Preservation plan that must be instructed by experts to meet strictly preservation techniques for national treasures will be submitted for approval from the management units of the heritage buildings and sites

So far, the country has a total of 215 national treasures approved by the Prime Minister.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh