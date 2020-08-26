Ministry of Health releases MV to call for solidarity against Covid-19

The MV featuring the song"Vung Tin Vietnam" (Vietnam moving forward confidently) composed by Pham Minh Thanh and performed by singer Ha Le is produced by Sony Music Entertainment HK Vietnam.



The song depicts inspiration from daily activities of people throughout the country and their new habits the coronavirus pandemic.

The MV is also participated by other celebrities, namely football star Bui Tien Dung, globetrotter Tran Dang Dang Khoa, H'mong student Khang A Tua- the first ethnic minority student at Fulbright University Vietnam, winner of the Her Abilities Award 2019 - Nguyen Thi Van who is Vietnamese businesswoman, disability pioneer and “changemaker”.

A scene in the MV Singer Ha Le Globetrotter Tran Dang Dang Khoa H'mong student Khang A Tua Winner of the Her Abilities Award 2019 - Nguyen Thi Van



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh