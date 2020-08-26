  1. Culture/art

Ministry of Health releases MV to call for solidarity against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, and the Vietnam National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health has just launched the music video titled "Vung Tin Vietnam" (Vietnam moving forward confidently) to bring all people together, support and encourage frontline employees during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Globetrotter Tran Dang Dang Khoa offers flowers to frontline health workers.

The MV featuring the song"Vung Tin Vietnam" (Vietnam moving forward confidently) composed by Pham Minh Thanh and performed by singer Ha Le is produced by Sony Music Entertainment HK Vietnam.
The song depicts inspiration from daily activities of people throughout the country and their new habits the coronavirus pandemic.
The MV is also participated by other celebrities, namely football star Bui Tien Dung, globetrotter Tran Dang Dang Khoa, H'mong student Khang A Tua- the first ethnic minority student at Fulbright University Vietnam, winner of the Her Abilities Award 2019 - Nguyen Thi Van who is Vietnamese businesswoman, disability pioneer and “changemaker”.
A scene in the MV
Singer Ha Le 
Ministry of Health releases MV to call for solidarity against Covid-19 ảnh 3
Globetrotter Tran Dang Dang Khoa
H'mong student Khang A Tua
Winner of the Her Abilities Award 2019 - Nguyen Thi Van

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

