Miss Tourism Vietnam 2020 beauty contest kicked off

The beauty contest lasts from May, 2020 to January, 2021. The primary round of the northern region will take place in June in Hanoi while the southern region’s round will be held in HCMC in October.



The semifinal and final round will be organized in the central highland province of Dak Nong in January, 2021. The climax night is expected to take place on January, 2021.

Contestants are unmarried women aged 18 to 26 who are at least 1.6m tall and must be high school graduates.

Winner of the pageant will receive cash prize and other valuable gifts totally worth VND2 billion (US$85,000). The first and second runners-up will get cash prizes and valuable gifts cost VND1 billion and VND500 million respectively.

The organizer will also present minor titles, such as Miss Ao Dai, Best evening gown, Miss Talent, Miss Photogenic.

The contest aims to seek beauties whow have a knowledge about culture, tourism and history of the nation as well as raise the young people’s awareness on developing green tourism.

The pageant is held for the second time since the first took place in 2017.



Miss Tourism Vietnam 2017, Khanh Ngan in Ta Dung National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh