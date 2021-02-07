Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H'Hen Nie honors Dong Ho folk painting

The beauty dazzled in Ao Dai Vietnamese traditional long dresses leaves a deep impression to viewers with images of Dong Ho paintings reflecting aspiration of a peaceful, happy and prosperous life by the common people. Dear animals in people’s life, such as buffalo, flock of chickens; lotus and carps are depicted on her Ao Dai.



H’Hen Nie, was named winner of Timeless Beauty 2018. She gained a combined judges and public vote score of 4,576. She is the first Vietnamese beauty and the third in Asia to claim the title since it was instituted in 2004.

The leading beauty pageant website, Missosology praised her top 5 placement at Miss Universe pageant 2018, marking it as the highest historical achievement for Vietnamese beauty.

Dong Ho folk painting originating in Song Ho commune, Bac Ninh Province’s Thuan Thanh Dsitrict dating back to hundreds of years ago was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2013. Dong Ho village’s craftsmen create paintings of different themes and colors by using specific printing technique, featuring good luck wishes, history, landscapes, everyday activities and folk tales. The paintings are used as decorations to celebrate the Tet festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and offerings at ancestor worship.

Last March, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has delegated the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to sign a dossier on Dong Ho folk painting to submit UNESCO for the recognition of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh