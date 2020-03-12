Miss Vietnam 2020 beauty pageant suspended due to COVID-19

Started in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winners of the contest are always chosen to be representatives of the country in international beauty pageants.



The contest is for women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Besides the top prizes, the organizers will also award titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Sport, and Beauty with a Purpose.

It's not yet known how the contest plans to proceed with its 16th season.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh