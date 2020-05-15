Miss Vietnam 2020 starts coming back from the coronavirus pandemic

Earlier the organization board of the competition decided to suspend the pageant that was scheduled to take place from May to August due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



This year’s winner will receive a crown and a cash prize of VND500 million (US$21,700). The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of VND300 million and VND250 million respectively.

The kick-off ceremony was attended by many beauty queens who were winners of contests in the past years.

Started in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winners of the contest are always chosen to be representatives of the country in international beauty pageants.

Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Besides the top prizes, the organizers will also award titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Sport, and Beauty with a Purpose.



Top 3 at Miss Vietnam 2018

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh