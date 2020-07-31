Miss Vietnam 2020’s outstanding contestants expected to shine

Excellent contestants who are expected to shine their bright in the beauty contest, including Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy who is one of the popular models in the country and was named among the top 10 of Miss World Vietnam 2019; Nong Thuy Hang who belongs to the Tay community was listed in the top 8 in the “Head to Head Challenge” category of Miss World Vietnam 2019.

There are Kim Tra My who was among the top 3 of the "Most favorite contestant” category at Miss World Vietnam 2019; and Pham Thi Minh Phuong who ranked in the top 60 at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019.

Earlier the organization board of the competition decided to suspend the pageant that was scheduled to take place from May to August due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

This year’s winner will receive a crown and a cash prize of VND500 million (US$21,700). The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of VND300 million and VND250 million respectively.

The kick-off ceremony was attended by many beauty queens who were winners of contests in the past years.

Started in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winners of the contest are always chosen to be representatives of the country in international beauty pageants.

Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Besides the top prizes, the organizers will also award titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Sport, and Beauty with a Purpose.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh