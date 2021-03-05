Miss World Vietnam 2021 starts receiving candidates’ profiles

The regional primary rounds are expected to start in April while the final round will take place in October and November.

Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held for the first time in 2019, aiming at looking for a Vietnamese representative at the Miss World beauty pageant. Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.



Beside the top three places of the winner, 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up, the organization board will also present minor titles of the Beauty with a Purpose, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Talent, Miss Communications and Miss Sport.

Luong Thuy Linh from the northern province of Cao Bang was announced as the winner of the 2019 Miss World Vietnam pageant. The first and second runners-up went to Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan of Quang Ninh province and Nguyen Tuong San of Hanoi.

Luong Thuy Linh represented Vietnam in Miss World 2019 that took place in London, the United Kingdom, in last December and was in the top 12 at the contest.

The first and second runners-up, Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan and Nguyen Tuong San competed in Miss Grand International 2019 in Venezuela and Miss Intercontinental 2019 in Indian respectively. Loan was in the top 10 at the pageant while San won the “Best National Costume” title.



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh