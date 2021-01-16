Miss World Vietnam 2021 to start in April

An official press conference on the pageant will be organized in March while the regional primary rounds are expected to start in April. The final round will take place in the end of this year.



Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held for the first time in 2019, aiming at looking for a Vietnamese representative at the Miss World beauty pageant. Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Luong Thuy Linh from the nothern province of Cao Bang was announced as the winner of the 2019 Miss World Vietnam pageant. The fisrt and second runners-up went to Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan of Quang Ninh province and Nguyen Tuong San of Hanoi.

Luong Thuy Linh represented Vietnam in Miss World 2019 that took place in London, the United Kingdom, in last December and was in the top 12 at the contest.

The fisrt and second runners-up, Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan and Nguyen Tuong San competed in Miss Grand Internetional 2019 in Venezuela and Miss Intercontinental 2019 in Indian respectively. Loan was in the top 10 at the pageant while San won the “Best National Costume” title.

Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh The fisrt runner-up, Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan The second runner-up, Nguyen Tuong San

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh