Month-long Hue Traditional Craft Festival features wide range of activities

Zeng’ weaving craft in the mountainous district of A Luoi in the central province of Thua Thien Hue has been recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo: SGGP) The annual event scheduled to take place on May 27-31 was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



This year, that is for the first time, the event themed “The Quintessence of Vietnamese Crafts” is held for one month with few changes and innovation.

A wide range of cultural activities will be held during the festival, such as handicraft product design contest, a sculpture camp, Ao Dai Fashion week, Hue Book Festival, a display of wood sculptures, Hue Cuisine Festival, a space honoring Vietnamese and international traditional crafts, ritual practice paying tribute to the ancestors and patrons of crafts.

There will be street magic performance, an exhibition of Truc Chi (a type of paper made from bamboo fiber) paintings, a display of works of art from natural coal of Quang Ninh Province, a children’s festival and among.

The event aims to honor traditional country crafts and promote Hue’s destinations and world heritages to visitors.

The opening ceremony of the festival is expected to take place on June 12.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh