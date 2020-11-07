More than 100 artists join trip to visit city’s key works

After offering flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall, delegates visited Opera House metro station in District 1 under the first metro line project, Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien and learned about the process of building the metro line No. 1 linking Ben Thanh in district 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in district 9.



Participants were also introduced new high tech products and the application of digital technology in agriculture in Quang Trung Software City and Biotechnology Center Of Ho Chi Minh City in District 12.

Deputy head of the Propaganda Committee of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Tho Truyen said that the City Propaganda Committee usually organizes trips visiting key works of HCMC for artists. It is an opportunity for artists to learn about the city’s development and expected to inspire them to create works of arts as well as promote HCMC to people nationwide and international visitors.





Artists visit Opera House metro station. The delegation visits Quang Trung Software City. Particpants learn about the application of digital technology in agriculture in Biotechnology Center Of Ho Chi Minh City . At the ceremony offering flowers and incense at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh