Mu Cang Chai terraced fields recognized as Special National Relic

They include Chi Lang historical relic in Chi Lang District in the nothern province of Lang Son; Xuong Giang Victory historic relic in Bac Giang Province’s Bac Giang City; Non Nuoc Mountain historic relic and scenery in Ninh Binh Province’s Ninh Binh City, ; Sam Son historic relic and scenery in Sam Son City in Thanh Hoa Province; Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in Mu Cang Chai District in Yen Bai Province; Dai Phung Temple in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong District; and Hai Ba Trung temple and pagoda in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to grant the national special relic status to seven newly-recognized sites. He asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities to implement State management over the recognized relics in accordance with the law on cultural heritage.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh