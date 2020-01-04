Mu Cang Chai terraced fields recognized as Special National Relic

They include Chi Lang historical relic in Chi Lang District in the nothern province of Lang Son; Xuong Giang Victory historic relic in Bac Giang Province’s Bac Giang City; Non Nuoc Mountain historic relic and scenery in Ninh Binh Province’s Ninh Binh City, ; Sam Son historic relic and scenery in Sam Son City in Thanh Hoa Province; Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in Mu Cang Chai District in Yen Bai Province; Dai Phung Temple in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong District; and Hai Ba Trung temple and pagoda in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to grant the national special relic status to seven newly-recognized sites. He asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities to implement State management over the recognized relics in accordance with the law on cultural heritage.