Much awaited annual flower show to promote eco-friendly lifestyle

The 18th edition of its kind themed “HCMC: Civilization – Modernity – Humanity” will include two topics, including “The way of convergence of identities” and “The way towards the future”.



According to Vietnamese Horoscope calendar, 2021 is the Year of the Ox which is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street.

Miniatures featuring 26 buffalos and using traditional environmentally-friendly materials will be arranged along the 415m-long flora street, presenting the unique cultural tradition of the Southern region.

While “The smart city” scenery placed at the end of the street will be designed as a large colorful flower garden, including works of art flower arrangement of 10 foreign consulates in HCMC. The flower street's design will focus on conveying the green message, eco-friendly lifestyle to create the vivid breath of life.

The annual flower show is one of the events receiving the highest expectations of people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 17 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

The must-see site on Tet holidays is sponsored by the HCMC Government, Saigontourist Holding Company in partnership with other agencies and businesses in the city.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh