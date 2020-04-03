  1. Culture/art

Music video honoring people at frontlines in the battle against the virus

A music video honoring staff of the health care sector and armed forces together with people who contribute to the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic has been released by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB).

The MV features a song titled Nguyen Uoc (Desire) composed by musician Do Phuong, Vice director of VNOB and performed by Tran Nguyen Thang, the second winner at the Sao Mai (Morning Star) National Television Singing Contest 2011.
The song rendered in the semi-classical style describes the beauty of landscapes in the country and praises medical professionals and military members who are soldiers joining the front lines in the battle against the virus.
It sends a message of the national unity of the  entire Party, people and army who exert their utmost efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 to build Vietnam to become a safe and peaceful country.
Images of the MV:
By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh

