Music video honoring Vietnamese kindness hits 1 million views

Music video themed “Vietnam’s kindness” honoring characteristic kindness of Vietnamese people has reached one million views on YouTube channel in the first five days after release.

The community project is produced by the Lan Song Xanh music program of the Radio Voice of Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with Lix Detergent Joint Stock Company with the participation of pop stars, namely Lam Truong, Toc Tien, Hoang Thuy Linh, Erik and Karik along with actress Kim Xuan, actors Tran Nghia and Quoc Truong.
The “Vietnam’s kindness” song written by the DTAP group praises the kindness, compassion and humanity of Vietnamese people.
The MV launched on May 5 tells about a story of a son calling for a music program on radio to send a song as a gift to his mother who sews day and night anti-saliva transparent safety shields to present to needed people.
Music video honoring Vietnamese kindness hits 1 million views ảnh 1 Actor Quoc Truong plays the role of the host of a music program on radio.
Music video honoring Vietnamese kindness hits 1 million views ảnh 2 Actress Kim Xuan plays the mother.
Music video honoring Vietnamese kindness hits 1 million views ảnh 3 Actor Tran Nhgia plays the son.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

