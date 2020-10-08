Musician Phu Quang named Grand Prize winner at Bui Xuan Phai Award 2020

Phu Quang is one of veteran musicians in the country. The composer is well-known for his love songs and musical works about Hanoi. His notable songs showing a great love for the capital, such as “Em oi Ha Noi pho” (My Dear, Hanoi Streets), “Dau Phai Boi Mua Thu” (It Is Not Because of Autumn), “Noi Nho Mua Dong” (Nostalgia for Winter), “Hanoi Ngay Tro Ve” (Hanoi on the Day of My Return), “Im Lang Dem Ha Noi” (Hanoi’s Quiet Night), “Khuc Mua Thu” (Song of Autumn) and among.



The Work Prize went to the novel titled “Pho Nha Tho” (Church Street) by Marko Nikolic, 33, from Serbia.

The Job Prizes belonged to to the Phuc Tan public art project carried out by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district; and the Ha Dong intellectual, a group of artists who collected missing royal ordinations and presented them to communes and villages in Hanoi and other localities nationwide. The ordination is the form of unique text which was issued by dynasties to honor characters of a locality for their contributions to the country.

The Idea Prize was awarded to the organizer of the design contest of Hanoi's Kilometer zero marker, including the he People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem Dsitrict and the Architecture Magazine by Vietnam Association of Architects,

Established in 2008 by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Sports & Culture newspaper and the family of the late famous painter Bui Xuan Phai, the award aims to honor love for the capital city. The awards were classified into the four categories: Grand Prize, Idea Prize, Job Prize and Work Prize.

The prize are named after painter Bui Xuan Phai (1920-1988), the founder of modern art in Vietnam. He is known for his paintings of Hanoi’s old quarter, landscapes and young woman. His works are displayed in several national and international museums. He received the highest national award, the Ho Chi Minh Prize, posthumously in 1996.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh