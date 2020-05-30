Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs

Mr. Chung is recognized as the young musician who composed the biggest number of children songs in Vietnam in 7 years.
He is currently planning to release a collection of five books presenting these 300 musical works.
In additionally, the musician will organize a concert themed Chung Acoustic in Da Lat City on May 31 with the participation of several singers. Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy his hit songs, such as Vang Trang Khoc (The crying moon), Chiec khan gio am (The warm scarf), Ngoi Nha Hoa Hong (house of roses) and others.