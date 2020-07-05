At the ceremony, Da Nang authorities also announced a project to preserve Nam O fish sauce making craft for tourism development in the city.



According to the decision signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Nam O fish sauce making craft in Hoa Hiep Nam, Hoa Hiep Bac communes in Lien Chieu District of Da Nang City was included in the list of the country’s intangible cultural heritages.

Chairman of Lien Chieu District People’s Committee Nguyen Dang Huy said that the recognition of the craft and smart consumers’ option for safe fish sauce without chemicals and preservation is real good sign for residents in the craft communes who pursue making “clean fish sauce” for years.

Deputy Chairman of Da Nang City Tran Van Mien said that the Ministry’s recognition of fish sauce as a national intangible cultural heritage manifested craftsmen and locals in the communes who have devoted themselves to preservation of the special sauce.

Presently, 92 households in Nam O craft village are making fish sauce and 17 of them have registered their own brand names, in addition there are three cooperatives and one firm. Nam O fish sauce has been granted its own logo and cooperative brand name.

Fish sauce making craft offers stable employment to hundreds of locals with monthly income of VND3 million – VND5 million (US$129 – US$215).

Chairman of Nam O fish sauce making craft village Tran Ngoc Vinh proposed to create good environment to gather craftsmen in a place so that tourists can visit fish sauce making craft village without difficulty. The sauce is hoped to be present on dining tables in many families in different areas of the country and in other countries.

Having good natural landscape, the craft village is located near historic sites such as Princess Lieu Hanh temple, Huyen Tran Princess monument and ancient tombs of first locals; therefore, the village is favorable for tourism.

The approved project to develop community tourism in the craft village costs VND46 billion, the City people’s Committee announced to promote and preserve cultural values and traditions as well as fish sauce products.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Uyen Phuong