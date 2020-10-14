National hero Nguyen Trung Truc’s commemoration ceremony held in Kien Giang

The event aims to honor the national hero for his great patriotism and glorious sacrifices during the first year of the anti-French Resistance War.



Nguyen Trung Truc (1839-1868) was a fisherman who was the leader of the anti-French colonial uprising in South Vietnam in the 1860s. He is remembered for his famous quote, “Only when all the grass in Vietnam has been pulled out then only will there be no Vietnamese person to fight the aggressors.”

The most notable of the seaborne attacks was hero Truc's burning of the lorcha L'Esperance on Nhat Tao canal on December 10, 1861.

Nguyen Trung Truc Temple located on Nguyen Cong Tru Street in Rach Gia City is the largest one among other constructions worshiping the hero in Mekong Delta provinces. The temple was built in 1964 and inaugurated in 1970. It is now one of the most attractive tourist attractions in Kien Giang Province.







By Nguyen Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh