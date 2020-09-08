  1. Culture/art

National television broadcaster celebrates its 50th anniversary

SGGP
Vietnam Television (VTV) held a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of its first broadcast in Hanoi on September 7 with the participation of Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presents he First-Class Labor Medal of the State President to VTV representatives.

On this occasion, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the First-Class Labor Medal of the State President to VTV, recognizing its outstanding achievements and contribution to the news media industry in the country.
The State leader highlighted VTV’s excellent performance over the past 50 years. She hoped the national broadcaster will continue to promote and exploit its strengths and advantages to win the trust of the audience; study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle.
She believed Vietnam Television will always be the prestigious and strategic media agency of the Party and State, contributing to the raising intellectual standard and spiritual life of the people.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

