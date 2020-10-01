New cultural center put into operation in HCMC

The new structure of nearly two years and VND 177 billion (US$7.6 million) in cost covers on an area of 10,000 square meters.



The 5-storey building includes parking lot, dancing hall, gym club, 500-seat auditorium, exhibition room, outdoor stage, park, a library, rooms for training and practical programs, and other facilities.

Completing the construction of Hoa Binh Cultural Center and putting the building into opearion will contribute to the completion of the system of district-level cultural units of HCMC towards building a “civilized, modern, and sentimental” city. The work will also allow District 10 to host cultural activies and other events to further meet local residents’ demands of relaxation, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 10, Vu Anh Khoa.

A photo exhibition themed “HCMC Party Committee: solidarity-dynamics-creativity-sentinemtal tradition” marking the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term also opened in the inauguration ceremony.

District 10's leaders offer flowers to investors of the construction. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Photo exhibition themed “HCMC Party Committee: solidarity-dynamics-creativity-sentinemtal tradition” opens at Hoa Binh Cultural Center



By Ai Chan – Translated by Kim Khanh