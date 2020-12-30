New night walking street opens in HCMC’s District 10

Located at the area around the statue of King Quang Trung in front of Nguyen Tri Phuong market in Ward 6, the pedestrian street has nearly 50 stalls offering a wide range of different products from souvenirs and dining items to local cuisine.



Food stores selling dishes and drinks, excluding alcoholic beverage and beer, must meet the requirements for food hygiene and safety while consumer products businesses must ensure the origin of goods.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 10 Vu Anh Khoa expected that the night walking street will be generate a revenue selling a range of products of consumer goods and services and providing communal dining spaces for local people and visitors as well as stimulate the community's economy.

The pedestrian street is now open to the public every Tuesday to Sunday from 6pm to 11pm.







By Ai Chan – Translated by Kim Khanh