New stamps salute every person fighting against COVID-19

The collection of two stamps designed by painter Pham Trung Ha. The design of a stamp features an image of people from different social classes in the fight against coronavirus. The other honoring medical professionals shows two people wearing face masks, they are frontline fighters of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



They are sold at the price of VND4, 000 - VND15,000 throughout the country from March 31, 2020 - March 31, 2021.

The new stamps have been launched by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Information and Communications in coordination with the Vietnam Post Corporation and the Ministry of Health.





By Tran Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh