New television reality show launched to promote domestic tourism

The TV show is a competition between three teams with the participation of beauty queens. The program includes 10 volumes which corresponds to 10 trips to provinces and cities throughout the country.



In which participants will read QR codes with the smart phones to obtain information or to get passwords for the game.

The Quai Thao hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf flat hat of the North) team includes Miss Vietnam Tourism 2008, Phan Thi Ngoc Diem; Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau; Miss Intercontinental Vietnam 2017, Nguyen Dang Tuong Linh;

The Non La hat (traditional Vietnamese palm-leaf conical hat) team consists of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van; the second runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 and winner of the Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2013, Mau Thi Thanh Thuy; winner of the Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2015 and one of the Top 5 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Thi Huong Ly,.

The Khan Ran scarf (Vietnamese traditional checkered black and white shawl)’s members are the first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2008, Vo Hoang Yen; the first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen; Miss Universe Vietnam 2011, Vu Thi Hoang My.

The TV reality show will be aired weekly at 9.55 p.m. on Friday on channels, such as VTV9, BTV, AVG, ANTV, BGTV, CT43, NTV, HBTV, LA34 since November 27.

On this occasion, an app designed to promote domestic tourism and its site have been introduced. The “Vietnam Why Not” app is expected to be launched on App Store and Google Play in the middle of November.



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh