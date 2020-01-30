Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory celebrated

231 years ago, under the leadership of Emperor Quang Trung (also known as national hero Nguyen Hue), Tay Son troops defeated 20,000 Qing invaders, liberating the imperial city of Thang Long and regaining national independence and freedom.

Since then, the fifth day of the first lunar month has become the traditional day marking the historic victory.

The Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da victory has also gone down in Vietnamese history as an immortal and epic struggle for national construction and defence.

Dong Da Mound reportedly witnessed fierce battles between Emperor Quang Trung’s soldiers and the Chinese invaders 231 years ago.

The festival is designed to uphold the country’s cultural values, while educating young generations about the tradition of patriotism and national pride.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Da district Vo Nguyen Phong said the struggle demonstrated the military art of Tay Son troops, as well as patriotism, solidarity and undaunted spirit of Vietnamese people.

Apart from rituals, the festival featured various art programmes and folk games.

The same day, the People’s Committee of Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An, held a ceremony to mark the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory at a temple dedicated to Emperor Quang Trung.