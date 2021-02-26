  1. Culture/art

Nguyen Tieu Festival cancelled due to Covid-19

Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival), also known as the Lantern Festival of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in HCMC has been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

A performance of kylin and dragon dances in Nguyen Tieu Festival in HCMC's China Town (Photo: SGGP)

The event was previously expected to take place on February 25-26 (on the 14th-15th days of the first lunar month) at the District 5’s Cultural Center.
Nguyen Tieu Festival was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in last January. The festival is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of a year of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam. Nguyen Tieu festival featuring Chinese specialties, historical relics and cuisine culture is the occasion for them to preserve their cultural identity.
The lanter festival is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. Many interesting cultural activities like musical performances, the kylin and dragon dances, folk games, an exhibition of calligraphy paintings and a Chinese food fair will take place during the festival.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh

